A full guide for Easter Island, also known as Rapa Nui – the real mind-boggler The Easter Island, which is also called Rapa Nui by the native Polynesian residents, is a tiny volcanic piece of land. What's most special is that there are no many places on Earth that own a more mystical charm than this Chilean territory. In the following article, we have gathered all the information you need …

The Ultimate guide for Santiago – the capital with the most exciting view in the world Remarkable, international, buzzing, cultured, offering a view that worth a million, this is Santiago – the Chilean capital that has something to offer to anyone's taste and preferences. For those of you, fellow readers, who have never been there, we've prepared a detailed guide including everything you need to know about this dynamic megapolis, from …

Discover These 6 Amazing Offbeat Beaches Near Santiago If you will be working all the summer and your busy schedule doesn't allow you to go to the beach for more than a day, here is the simple solution: discover 6 beautiful beaches near Santiago to go for a day or for a long weekend. As an extra perk – they are off the …

Rapel – The Emerging Tourist Destination That Is Super Close to Santiago I LOVE CHILE WAS GIVEN A DAY TOUR OF RAPEL, LOCATED IN THE SIXTH REGION, TO SHOW IT OFF AS A TOURIST DESTINATION. "A WORLD TO DISCOVER" IS THE MAIN PHRASE OF THIS INITIATIVE – AND IT'S TRUE. Rapel — The tour was carried out to show the improvements and diversification of tourist sites in …

Chiloé Island – Chile's Most Amazing Island CHILOÉ IS THE MAYOR ISLAND OF THE ARCHIPELAGO OF THE SAME NAME, LOCATED IN LOS LAGOS REGION. IT IS CROSSED FROM NORTH TO SOUTH BY A MOUNTAIN RANGE CALLED PIUCHÉN, IN THE NORTH, AND PIRULIL, IN THE SOUTH. Chiloé Island — What is really remarkable about this insular territory is its cultural richness that has …

Cajón del Maipo, An Andes Mountain Oasis Cajón del Maipo is located in the Andes Mountains just over an hour's travel southeast of Santiago. Situated in between the world's largest mountain range lies an oasis for those hoping to escape Santiago's summer heat and enjoy some peace and tranquility, or rather some adrenaline crazed sports. The region offers a wide range of …

A tour inside Palacio de La Moneda The 'Palacio de La Moneda' or simply 'La Moneda' is the seat of the President of Chile. I like to call it Chile's White house, but that's not exactly true, as the President does not actually live inside the building. 'Moneda' means 'coin' and the building was originally a colonial mint where coin production took …